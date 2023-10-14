Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,294 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 121.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

