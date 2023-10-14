Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

