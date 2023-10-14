Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $103.68 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

