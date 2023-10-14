Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

