Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce
In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on CRM
Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE CRM opened at $204.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 128.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.79 and a 200-day moving average of $209.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Salesforce
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Trading Halts Explained
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.