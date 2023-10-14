Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 993 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 49,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.24 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

