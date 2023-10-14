Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,748 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in CEMEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 589,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in CEMEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

CX opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Barclays raised their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.