Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $267.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.53 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

