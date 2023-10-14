CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

