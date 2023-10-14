Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Calix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. Calix has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 51.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 14.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Calix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 53.2% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

