Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Camden National Stock Performance
Shares of CAC stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Camden National has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $390.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.15 million. Analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
