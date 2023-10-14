Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Camden National has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $390.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.15 million. Analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

About Camden National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Camden National by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Camden National by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

