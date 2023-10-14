Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

