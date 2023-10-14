Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $66.00 at Bank of America

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.43.

Camtek Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. Camtek has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 9.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

