Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.00. The company traded as low as C$18.32 and last traded at C$18.38, with a volume of 147585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.11.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.70.

Canada Goose Price Performance

About Canada Goose

The company has a market cap of C$920.10 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

