Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Position Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,878 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.36. 1,281,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,853. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

