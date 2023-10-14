Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,489,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 1,772,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 354.6 days.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $20.35 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBWBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

