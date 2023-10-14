Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
ENDTF opened at C$9.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.51. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
