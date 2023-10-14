Canoe EIT Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.43.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
