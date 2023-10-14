Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,106 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 680,060 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 951,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 530,862 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CGXU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 616,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

