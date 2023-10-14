Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,317 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,125,000 after acquiring an additional 260,851 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after acquiring an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

