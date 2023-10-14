Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 381 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

