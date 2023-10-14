Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.7 %

MET stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Read Our Latest Report on MetLife

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.