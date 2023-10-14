Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,342 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after buying an additional 829,227 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

