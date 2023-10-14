Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 483 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

