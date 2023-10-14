Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WM opened at $158.82 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

