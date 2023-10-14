Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average is $140.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

