Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

