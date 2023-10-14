Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $588,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.