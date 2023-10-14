Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.15 and its 200-day moving average is $211.53. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $131.37 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.