Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $917,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 531,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 323,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,944,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

