Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $971,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.60% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $4,376,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS KJUL opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

