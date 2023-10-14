Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 18,763 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

