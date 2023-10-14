Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.