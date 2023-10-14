Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.43 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

