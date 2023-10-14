Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $396.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.13 and a 200 day moving average of $396.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.02 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

