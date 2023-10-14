Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Capri by 859.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Capri by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

