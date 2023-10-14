Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.93

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.93 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 89.70 ($1.10). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 90.90 ($1.11), with a volume of 2,551,465 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CARD

Card Factory Price Performance

About Card Factory

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.96. The company has a market cap of £311.28 million, a P/E ratio of 648.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.