Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.93

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.93 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 89.70 ($1.10). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 90.90 ($1.11), with a volume of 2,551,465 shares.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.
