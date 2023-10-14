Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Critical Contrast

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -780.23% -37.93% -30.26% CRISPR Therapeutics -240.84% -21.85% -18.13%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 1 4 11 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Caribou Biosciences and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 504.61%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $71.56, suggesting a potential upside of 61.49%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and CRISPR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $14.25 million 25.96 -$99.42 million ($1.82) -2.30 CRISPR Therapeutics $170.10 million 20.69 -$650.17 million ($5.30) -8.36

Caribou Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caribou Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

