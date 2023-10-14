Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $256.22 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $301.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.95 and its 200-day moving average is $245.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

