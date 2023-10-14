Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after buying an additional 6,544,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

