Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,621 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,125,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,322,000 after purchasing an additional 288,852 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,705,000 after buying an additional 185,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.