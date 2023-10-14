Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research assumed coverage on VEON in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VEON opened at $15.97 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

