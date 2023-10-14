Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELV opened at $454.11 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

