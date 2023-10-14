Carson Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after buying an additional 1,020,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $95.21 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.