Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $266,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EEM opened at $37.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

