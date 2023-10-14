Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $279,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

BKNG opened at $2,950.08 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,667.25 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,839.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

