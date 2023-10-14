Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New $185,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.