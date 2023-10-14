Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,128 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, True Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,329 shares of company stock worth $164,909,670. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

