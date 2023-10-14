Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.4 %

WM opened at $158.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

