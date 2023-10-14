Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $58,588,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,069,000 after purchasing an additional 437,414 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

